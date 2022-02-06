Mankato East/Loyola downed by Rochester Mayo
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Class A’s No. 18 Mankato East/Loyola boys’ hockey team fell 8-2 to conference-rival Rochester Mayo, Saturday afternoon.
The Cougars went into the second intermission tied at one goal a piece, courtesy of a Quintin Steindl power-play goal, until the Spartans unleashed for seven goals across the next two frames.
The loss moves the Cougars to 12-7-1 overall.
Mankato East will hit the road on Thursday for puck drop at Owatonna.
