MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 3 Minnesota State women’s track and field team earned their sixth-consecutive meet victory of the season with a score of 271.5 points in Saturday’s Ted Nelson Classic.

The 22nd-ranked Maverick men followed suit, claiming the top-spot with a final score of 268.50 points.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.