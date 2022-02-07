11 Mavericks finish season-opening invitational on high note

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 11 Minnesota State softball team faced Washburn and Lewis University on the final day of the Portolite & Field Turf MSU Invitational Softball Tournament, Saturday afternoon.

The Mavericks came out swinging in the first game of the day for a 15-3 victory in five innings against Washburn. MSU senior Mackenzie Ward highlighted the win with eight strikeouts, along with senior shortstop and Mankato native Torey Richards who recorded her 200th-career hit.

In the second game of the day, Minnesota State lost a 4-0 lead to Lewis in the top of the fifth inning. But, fired back in the sixth to complete the 6-5 victory.

The Mavericks are now 4-1 on the season and will next travel to Kansas Feb. 18 for the Emporia State Softball Classic.

