Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

2 arrested after Superior shooting, gun found under toddler’s mattress

Police lights graphic
Police lights graphic(MGN)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI -- Two people were arrested Friday night after Superior police say a man shot a gun out of his apartment window, hitting a nearby home, garage, car, and dumpster.

According to police, they responded to an apartment complex on the 700 block of Bridge Ave. around 8:11 p.m. Friday after receiving multiple reports of gunshots.

When police arrived, witnesses pointed out which window the bullets were coming from.

The man who witnesses identified as the shooter was taken into custody about 23 minutes after officers first got the call.

Using a field sobriety test, they determined the suspect was intoxicated.

An adult woman and a 2-year-old child were also in the apartment at the time.

After getting a search warrant, officers found a gun under the 2-year-old’s mattress.

Both the man and the woman in the apartment were taken into custody.

The man is being held on several expected charges, including: Recklessly Endangering Safety, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Criminal Damage to Property, Disorderly Conduct, Probation Violation, and Going Armed with a Firearm while Intoxicated.

Police say the woman was arrested for Resisting/Obstructing Arrest, Attempted Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer, and Disorderly Conduct.

They are both being held in the Douglas County Jail.

It was unclear who took custody of the toddler.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
Christian Goyne-Yarns
Bond to be doubled for suspect in Milford, IA shooting
Jeremy Hunter, 42, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 83 in Waseca County when his vehicle left the...
Rollover crash on Hwy 83 in Waseca County
Authorities say charges are pending for two men who were arrested after nearly 400 pounds of...
Charges pending for 2 accused in large drug operation
A Minnesota Republican Senator, John Jasinski of Faribault, was injured following a snowmobile...
Minnesota Senator injured in snowmobile crash

Latest News

Dodge County law enforcement welcomes home soldier
Dodge County law enforcement welcomes home soldier
Minnesota DFL campaigns for front-line worker bonuses
Minnesota DFL lawmakers campaign in Rochester for front-line worker bonuses
Rochester man has a mission to bring water to Madagascar amid severe drought
Rochester man works to bring water to Madagascar amid severe drought
Indoor adult slow pitch softball attracts players from across the region
Indoor adult slow pitch softball attracts players from across the region
Bond to be doubled for suspect in Milford, IA shooting