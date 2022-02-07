2 arrested after Superior shooting, gun found under toddler’s mattress

SUPERIOR, WI -- Two people were arrested Friday night after Superior police say a man shot a gun out of his apartment window, hitting a nearby home, garage, car, and dumpster.

According to police, they responded to an apartment complex on the 700 block of Bridge Ave. around 8:11 p.m. Friday after receiving multiple reports of gunshots.

When police arrived, witnesses pointed out which window the bullets were coming from.

The man who witnesses identified as the shooter was taken into custody about 23 minutes after officers first got the call.

Using a field sobriety test, they determined the suspect was intoxicated.

An adult woman and a 2-year-old child were also in the apartment at the time.

After getting a search warrant, officers found a gun under the 2-year-old’s mattress.

Both the man and the woman in the apartment were taken into custody.

The man is being held on several expected charges, including: Recklessly Endangering Safety, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Criminal Damage to Property, Disorderly Conduct, Probation Violation, and Going Armed with a Firearm while Intoxicated.

Police say the woman was arrested for Resisting/Obstructing Arrest, Attempted Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer, and Disorderly Conduct.

They are both being held in the Douglas County Jail.

It was unclear who took custody of the toddler.

