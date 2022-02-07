Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Amir Locke protesters seek acting police chief’s resignation

A caravan of vehicles drove through Minneapolis demanding justice in the death of Amir Locke,...
A caravan of vehicles drove through Minneapolis demanding justice in the death of Amir Locke, the 22-year old Black man who was fatally shot by Minneapolis police as officers served a no-knock search warrant.(KARE 11)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A caravan of vehicles drove through Minneapolis demanding justice in the death of Amir Locke, the 22-year old Black man who was fatally shot by Minneapolis police as officers served a no-knock search warrant.

Sunday’s caravan of about 50 vehicles was organized by the Racial Justice Network and other police accountability groups.

Some in the caravan then gathered in a neighborhood outside what’s believed to be the home of interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman.

They chanted the names of Locke as well as Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was killed by Kentucky police during a no-knock raid in 2020.

They also called for Huffman’s resignation.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
Christian Goyne-Yarns
Bond to be doubled for suspect in Milford, IA shooting
Authorities say charges are pending for two men who were arrested after nearly 400 pounds of...
Charges pending for 2 accused in large drug operation
Walz signs bill to extend workers’ compensation benefits to frontline workers
Virus animation (FILE)
Omicron BA.2: What to know about the new COVID-19 subvariant

Latest News

Over time, the listening platforms may change, but the beat always go on! Thanks for sharing...
QOTD (Results)
Jeremy Hunter, 42, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 83 in Waseca County when his vehicle left the...
Rollover crash on Hwy 83 in Waseca County
FILE - The federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating...
Trial of 3 cops in Floyd killing to resume after COVID pause
Jeremy Hunter, 42, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 83 in Waseca County when his vehicle left the...
Rollover crash on Hwy 83 in Waseca County