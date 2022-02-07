Amir Locke protesters seek acting police chief’s resignation
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A caravan of vehicles drove through Minneapolis demanding justice in the death of Amir Locke, the 22-year old Black man who was fatally shot by Minneapolis police as officers served a no-knock search warrant.
Sunday’s caravan of about 50 vehicles was organized by the Racial Justice Network and other police accountability groups.
Some in the caravan then gathered in a neighborhood outside what’s believed to be the home of interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman.
They chanted the names of Locke as well as Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was killed by Kentucky police during a no-knock raid in 2020.
They also called for Huffman’s resignation.
