Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office needs help finding missing woman

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Authorities in Mason City are asking for the public’s help with finding a woman who has been missing for almost one year.

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a missing woman last week.

Angela Bradbury, 29 was last seen on April 6th, 2021 in Mason City.

She is described as being white, 5′5, 115 lbs., with hazel eyes and brown hair. She reportedly has tattoos on the right side of her abdomen, back and thigh.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office at 641-421-3000.

