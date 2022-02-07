Your Photos
Chester Bowl Ski and Snowboard Hill gifted large donation at first race of season

CHESTER BOWL
CHESTER BOWL(KBJR/CBS 3)
By Larissa Milles
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) --Chester Bowl held its first race Sunday, which was sponsored by the Kiwanis Friendly Club of Duluth, who have sponsored the hill for 54 seasons.

Sunday marked the first of five Sunday race events.

93 kids ages 3-16 competed, with 30 parent volunteers helping.

Executive Director Dave Schaeffer said he hopes holding the races while the Beijing Winter Olympics are going on inspires local kids.

“We loved having the first race right now as the Olympics are starting, because these kids can see themselves as a future Olympian. When they’re on our podium, they can see that in their future,” Schaeffer said. “So I love the timing of the event, that they’re getting out there themselves to do what they’re seeing their idols do.”

Chester Bowl received a $30,000 donation from Orthopedic Associates at Sunday’s event.

Schaeffer said that money will be used toward future programs and infrastructure.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

