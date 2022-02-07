Dodge County law enforcement welcomes home soldier with caravan

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dodge County law enforcement knows how to throw a welcome home party.

Saturday, U.S. Army Corp. Richard Allee returned home to Kasson after his overseas deployment. His father, retired U.S. Marine Corp. Sgt. Richard Allee Sr., tipped off the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Allee Sr. retired from the department in 2017.

When area first responders got word, they made sure to escort the soldier back home. All together the Kasson Police Department, Dodge Center Ambulance Service, Kasson Fire Department, Mantorville Fire Department, West Concord Fire Department and the Claremont Dire Department came together to make the escort happen.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office shared a video of the caravan on its Facebook page.

Welcome home U.S. Army Corporal Richard Allee - and thank you for your service!

