Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Dodge County law enforcement welcomes home soldier with caravan

By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dodge County law enforcement knows how to throw a welcome home party.

Saturday, U.S. Army Corp. Richard Allee returned home to Kasson after his overseas deployment. His father, retired U.S. Marine Corp. Sgt. Richard Allee Sr., tipped off the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Allee Sr. retired from the department in 2017.

When area first responders got word, they made sure to escort the soldier back home. All together the Kasson Police Department, Dodge Center Ambulance Service, Kasson Fire Department, Mantorville Fire Department, West Concord Fire Department and the Claremont Dire Department came together to make the escort happen.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office shared a video of the caravan on its Facebook page.

Welcome home U.S. Army Corporal Richard Allee - and thank you for your service!

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
Christian Goyne-Yarns
Bond to be doubled for suspect in Milford, IA shooting
Jeremy Hunter, 42, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 83 in Waseca County when his vehicle left the...
Rollover crash on Hwy 83 in Waseca County
Authorities say charges are pending for two men who were arrested after nearly 400 pounds of...
Charges pending for 2 accused in large drug operation
A Minnesota Republican Senator, John Jasinski of Faribault, was injured following a snowmobile...
Minnesota Senator injured in snowmobile crash

Latest News

Dodge County law enforcement welcomes home soldier
Dodge County law enforcement welcomes home soldier
Minnesota DFL campaigns for front-line worker bonuses
Minnesota DFL lawmakers campaign in Rochester for front-line worker bonuses
Rochester man has a mission to bring water to Madagascar amid severe drought
Rochester man works to bring water to Madagascar amid severe drought
Indoor adult slow pitch softball attracts players from across the region
Indoor adult slow pitch softball attracts players from across the region
Bond to be doubled for suspect in Milford, IA shooting