First Lady Jill Biden planning trip to Minnesota

Jill Biden (AP)(AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - First Lady Jill Biden is planning a trip to Minnesota this week.

On Wednesday, the First Lady and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra will travel to Minneapolis.

While in the state they plan to visit the University of Minnesota to highlight the American Rescue Plan’s investment in child care.

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan plan to join them.

