Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

FLOTUS to visit University of Minnesota

FILE - First Lady Jill Biden is making a visit to the North Star State this week.
FILE - First Lady Jill Biden is making a visit to the North Star State this week.(AP)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - First Lady Jill Biden is making a visit to the North Star State this week.

She’ll be joined by Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on Wednesday for a private visit at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

According to the Office of the First Lady, Dr. Biden will highlight what the administration calls “investments” in child care.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will meet the two and host a listening session at the U of M around 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
Christian Goyne-Yarns
Bond to be doubled for suspect in Milford, IA shooting
Authorities say charges are pending for two men who were arrested after nearly 400 pounds of...
Charges pending for 2 accused in large drug operation
Jeremy Hunter, 42, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 83 in Waseca County when his vehicle left the...
Rollover crash on Hwy 83 in Waseca County
Walz signs bill to extend workers’ compensation benefits to frontline workers

Latest News

A pet grooming salon is pushing back against the industry-wide norm with a new pricing model.
Fur's A Flyin' sheds light on new pricing model
Christian Goyne-Yarns
Milford, Iowa shooting suspect charged with murder after victim dies
A caravan of vehicles drove through Minneapolis demanding justice in the death of Amir Locke,...
Amir Locke protesters seek acting police chief’s resignation
Over time, the listening platforms may change, but the beat always go on! Thanks for sharing...
QOTD (Results)