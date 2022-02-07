FLOTUS to visit University of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - First Lady Jill Biden is making a visit to the North Star State this week.

She’ll be joined by Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on Wednesday for a private visit at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

According to the Office of the First Lady, Dr. Biden will highlight what the administration calls “investments” in child care.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will meet the two and host a listening session at the U of M around 1 p.m.

