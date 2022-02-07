Fur’s A Flyin’ sheds light on new pricing model that challenges industry norm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A pet grooming salon is pushing back against the industry-wide norm with a new pricing model.

Fur’s A Flyin’ in Mankato announced last week that it’s now charging by-the-hour for its services, rather than flat-rate fees.

Owner Tina Dickel said, “A $60 per hour rate, which means a dollar a minute.”

The change was met with mixed reactions from customers, many of whom are facing increased costs.

“We know this was a lot. Some of our customer’s prices doubled. What this price adjustment did, really, was just get us to break even with living wages and a little bit of profit for the business, very modest,” added Dickel.

But the switch was long-overdue, according to Dickel, who’s been working in the industry since 1997.

She said groomers across the country are widely underpaid.

Dickel stated, “If you have a dog that’s a larger breed, and it takes two appointments, you could do two small dogs in the time that you did that one big dog. They don’t charge two times that small dog rate, so for grooming that large breed dog, you essentially lose money.”

Each animal has its own needs depending on its size, breed, coat condition and temperament, which Fur’s A Flyin’ could not factor into its old flat-rate fees.

Dickel mentioned, “It allows us to price in a way that considers each individual pet, what their needs are.”

Dickel said grooming’s a job that requires practice and patience.

The shop’s new, hourly model will ensure employees are taking home living wages, which is needed to attract and retain experienced help.

“If we can’t pay people accordingly, they’re not gonna stay in the career, and it takes so long to learn that we’ll never get that next generation of groomers to be what we often refer to as a good groomer or a knowledgeable groomer,” Dickel stated.

Dickel said small business owners often avoid raising prices in fear of losing customers.

Dickel added, “The consumer is gonna reject this price, so I’m not even gonna try to charge what I need to do in order make a living wage or in order to have the business exist.”

It’s hard for them to compete with big-box stores, who deliberately undercharge to get more customers in the doors.

“They’re hoping that you’re gonna go out in the store and buy the toys, and the leashes and all the things that they can profit on,” explained Dickel.

By shedding light on the issue, Dickel hopes to encourage other small business owners to price their services appropriately.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.