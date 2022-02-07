Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

KISSES FOR A CAUSE: Dog rescue holds Valentine’s puppy kissing-booth

By Larissa Milles
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) --PJ’s Rescue, founded in 2018, showed off their tiniest members at Duluth Tap Exchange for a paws-itively cute Valentine’s puppy kissing booth Sunday.

In addition to giving puppies a smooch, people could also donate to the organization, which rescues dogs mostly from Texas.

Texas is a kill-shelter state, where often, dogs who aren’t adopted end up being euthanized.

Organizers for Saturday’s event said the upcoming holiday presented a good opportunity to spread love for pups.

“Everybody loves puppy kisses, puppy breath. It’s just a fun thing with Valentine’s day. Just a way to get our name out, get on the map and have people come and enjoy it, can’t think of anything cuter than a puppy,” said Dawn LeDoux, a volunteer with PJ’s.

Organizers said they had 14 puppies who were all up for adoption at the event. One puppy was adopted and four families filled out applications to adopt.

They also said they were able to raise enough money for puppy pads and food for all 16 puppies currently in their care.

To learn more about PJ’s Rescue, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
Christian Goyne-Yarns
Bond to be doubled for suspect in Milford, IA shooting
Jeremy Hunter, 42, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 83 in Waseca County when his vehicle left the...
Rollover crash on Hwy 83 in Waseca County
Authorities say charges are pending for two men who were arrested after nearly 400 pounds of...
Charges pending for 2 accused in large drug operation
A Minnesota Republican Senator, John Jasinski of Faribault, was injured following a snowmobile...
Minnesota Senator injured in snowmobile crash

Latest News

Dodge County law enforcement welcomes home soldier
Dodge County law enforcement welcomes home soldier
Minnesota DFL campaigns for front-line worker bonuses
Minnesota DFL lawmakers campaign in Rochester for front-line worker bonuses
Rochester man has a mission to bring water to Madagascar amid severe drought
Rochester man works to bring water to Madagascar amid severe drought
Indoor adult slow pitch softball attracts players from across the region
Indoor adult slow pitch softball attracts players from across the region
Bond to be doubled for suspect in Milford, IA shooting