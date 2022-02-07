KISSES FOR A CAUSE: Dog rescue holds Valentine’s puppy kissing-booth

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) --PJ’s Rescue, founded in 2018, showed off their tiniest members at Duluth Tap Exchange for a paws-itively cute Valentine’s puppy kissing booth Sunday.

In addition to giving puppies a smooch, people could also donate to the organization, which rescues dogs mostly from Texas.

Texas is a kill-shelter state, where often, dogs who aren’t adopted end up being euthanized.

Organizers for Saturday’s event said the upcoming holiday presented a good opportunity to spread love for pups.

“Everybody loves puppy kisses, puppy breath. It’s just a fun thing with Valentine’s day. Just a way to get our name out, get on the map and have people come and enjoy it, can’t think of anything cuter than a puppy,” said Dawn LeDoux, a volunteer with PJ’s.

Organizers said they had 14 puppies who were all up for adoption at the event. One puppy was adopted and four families filled out applications to adopt.

They also said they were able to raise enough money for puppy pads and food for all 16 puppies currently in their care.

To learn more about PJ’s Rescue, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.