Mankato Elks Lodge hosts “Inclusion Bowling” event

Two banners stand surrounded by bowlers in the bowling alley of the Wow! Zone in Mankato, Minn.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -At the WOW! Zone in Mankato, the St. Clair sophomore class hosted the annual ELKS inclusion bowling event.

The Mankato Elks lodge aims to help at-risk youth and veterans through community events and programs, and they have been involved with the annual event for the past four years.

“The inclusion event is a gathering of kids and adults with disabilities of different kinds. And just bring them together to enjoy some bowling and some camaraderie, and just give them a break from which is now COVID,” said Todd Tanhoff of the Mankato Elks Lodge 225.

The event was a part of St. Clair’s yearly service project, which aims to give students the experience of organizing and putting on an event within the community.

“We use bowling as a medium to help have friendly competition and allow the students to not only interact with the individuals that have, or may not have the disability but vice versa. It’s a way for everyone to learn about inclusion,” said event organizer Mike Gottberg.

Organizers hoped that the event would provide students with the experience of working with those who are different from themselves, as well as give an experience to a group of people for whom opportunities like these can be difficult to find.

“We thought of the idea because of the need for the interaction. For the individuals especially with intellectual disabilities, there’s not a lot of opportunity for them down here, so we decided to host this type of event to make it accessible for those individuals,” Gottberg explained.

The Elks Lodge estimated that over people with disabilities from the greater Mankato area came to the event.

In Mankato, Aaron Stuve, KEYC News Now.

