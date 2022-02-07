Milford shooting victim dies; suspect charged with murder

MILFORD, Iowa (KTIV) - Charges against a Spirit Lake, Iowa man have been upgraded to murder after the woman authorities say he shot last week died.

Christian William Goyne-Yarns was originally charged with attempted murder after authorities allege he shot his former wife at least twice in a Milford, Iowa parking lot.

Court documents state on the morning of Feb. 3 Goyne-Yarns approached Shelby Woizeschke in the parking lot of GrapeTree Medical Staffing and shot her. Woizeschek was was sent to a local hospital before being transferred to a hospital in Sioux Falls where she died on Feb. 6.

Goyne-Yarns was arrested shortly after the shooting Thursday morning and booked into the Dickinson County Jail. He is now facing a first-degree murder charge and his bond was increased over the weekend to $1 million.

Documents state Woizeschke and Goyne-Yarns were a former couple and had two children together. Authorities say Woizeschke was able to identify Goyne-Yarns as the person who shot her when she called 911 following the shooting.

A bank in Spirit Lake, Iowa has set up a donation fund for the family Woizeschke. Those interested can contact Northwest Bank if they want to donate.

