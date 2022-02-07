Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota Senator injured in snowmobile crash

A Minnesota Republican Senator, John Jasinski of Faribault, was injured following a snowmobile...
A Minnesota Republican Senator, John Jasinski of Faribault, was injured following a snowmobile crash over the weekend.(MGN)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scandia Valley Township, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota Senator is injured following a snowmobile crash over the weekend.

On Friday around 12:45 p.m. Republican Senator John Jasinski of Faribault was in Morrison County near Motley with fellow State Senator Mark Johnson of East Grand Forks.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says the two made a 90-degree turn on a trail when Jasinski was rear-ended by Johnson’s snowmobile and thrown off.

Authorities say Jasinski was being treated for unknown injuries at Staples Hospital.

Johnson wasn’t injured.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
Christian Goyne-Yarns
Bond to be doubled for suspect in Milford, IA shooting
Authorities say charges are pending for two men who were arrested after nearly 400 pounds of...
Charges pending for 2 accused in large drug operation
Jeremy Hunter, 42, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 83 in Waseca County when his vehicle left the...
Rollover crash on Hwy 83 in Waseca County
Walz signs bill to extend workers’ compensation benefits to frontline workers

Latest News

Minnesota State Patrol asks for the public’s help in finding suspect in a fatal hit and run.
Suspect sought in fatal hit and run
A pet grooming salon is pushing back against the industry-wide norm with a new pricing model.
Fur's A Flyin' sheds light on new pricing model
Christian Goyne-Yarns
Milford, Iowa shooting suspect charged with murder after victim dies
FILE - First Lady Jill Biden is making a visit to the North Star State this week.
FLOTUS to visit University of Minnesota