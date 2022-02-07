Minnesota Senator injured in snowmobile crash

Scandia Valley Township, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota Senator is injured following a snowmobile crash over the weekend.

On Friday around 12:45 p.m. Republican Senator John Jasinski of Faribault was in Morrison County near Motley with fellow State Senator Mark Johnson of East Grand Forks.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says the two made a 90-degree turn on a trail when Jasinski was rear-ended by Johnson’s snowmobile and thrown off.

Authorities say Jasinski was being treated for unknown injuries at Staples Hospital.

Johnson wasn’t injured.

