New role, same sport: Former Team Shuster gold medalist continues curling career as Olympic analyst

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - There are so many great winter sports to watch this year, but one of particular interest to the Northland is curling.

A former curling Olympian joined KBJR 6′s Kendall Jarboe on the morning show to talk about his latest curling endeavor on the other side of the ice.

Duluthian Tyler George won a gold medal during the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, with USA’s Team John Shuster in 2018.

“It was the first-ever gold for our sport for our country,” George said. “We also won a couple of national championships together as a squad.”

For the 2022 Winter Olympics, George is in Stamford, Connecticut, at the headquarters of NBC Sports working as an analyst for the event.

“They’ve brought me on as the analyst for the game action and studio appearances as well, so basically just giving them all the inside stories about my old squad,” George said.

In addition to calling the Men’s Curling match, George is also calling some of the Mixed Doubles and Women’s Curling games.

“I get to transition to the other side of things working with NBC,” he said. “I’ve got the best seat in the house for the games going forward.”

George’s love for curling didn’t stop when he got off the ice.

“I’m really looking forward to this experience, kind of a dream gig getting into this field, have the foot in the door, and they haven’t kicked me out yet, so hopefully it continues on from here,” he said.

The Men’s Round Robin Session 1 in curling kicks off Wednesday at 6:05 a.m. and continues through next week.

