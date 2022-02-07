Your Photos
North Mankato Police warn of ‘fine’ scam

KEYC News Now at Noon Recording
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato Police are warning of a scam where a resident received a phone call from someone claiming to be an investigator with the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller claimed to be Marc Chadderdon, an actual investigator with the county and advised the person they had missed grand jury duty and needed to pay a $2000 fine or face being arrested.

North Mankato Police Chief Ross Gullickson says scammers can be very convincing with their claims and the phone numbers they use.

The police department advises anyone who receives an unsolicited call from someone who demands personal information, money, gift cards or other types of funding, it is a scam and to hang up.

