Rollover crash on Hwy 83 in Waseca County
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WASECA COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - An Iowa man is recovering after a single-vehicle rollover crash yesterday in Waseca County.
Jeremy Hunter, 42, from Olin, Iowa, was traveling eastbound on Highway 83 around 4 p.m. when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled.
Authorities report alcohol was likely involved in the crash and Hunter was not wearing a seatbelt.
Hunter was transported to the Mayo Clinic in Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.
