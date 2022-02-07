Rollover crash on Hwy 83 in Waseca County

WASECA COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - An Iowa man is recovering after a single-vehicle rollover crash yesterday in Waseca County.

Jeremy Hunter, 42, from Olin, Iowa, was traveling eastbound on Highway 83 around 4 p.m. when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

Authorities report alcohol was likely involved in the crash and Hunter was not wearing a seatbelt.

Hunter was transported to the Mayo Clinic in Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.