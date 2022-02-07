Your Photos
Rollover crash on Hwy 83 in Waseca County

Jeremy Hunter, 42, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 83 in Waseca County when his vehicle left the...
Jeremy Hunter, 42, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 83 in Waseca County when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled.(AP)
By Michael McShane
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WASECA COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - An Iowa man is recovering after a single-vehicle rollover crash yesterday in Waseca County.

Jeremy Hunter, 42, from Olin, Iowa, was traveling eastbound on Highway 83 around 4 p.m. when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

Authorities report alcohol was likely involved in the crash and Hunter was not wearing a seatbelt.

Hunter was transported to the Mayo Clinic in Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

