Suspect sought in fatal hit and run

Minnesota State Patrol asks for the public’s help in finding suspect in a fatal hit and run.
Minnesota State Patrol asks for the public's help in finding suspect in a fatal hit and run.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NORTH MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State Patrol asks for the public’s help in finding suspect in a fatal hit and run.

The incident happened yesterday at 7:40 p.m. near Maplewood.

State Patrol says 65-year-old Eri Nakamura of Oakdale was fatally struck by a 2015-2020 silver Mitsubishi Outlander, similar to the one you see on your screen.

Authorities saw the vehicle leave the scene with front-end driver’s side damage.

It was last seen exiting westbound I-94 at Highway 61.

Anyone with information is asked to called State Patrol investigators.

