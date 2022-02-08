Amir Locke’s death brings new attention to no-knock warrants

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A weekend of protests and demonstrations in Minneapolis. Brought on by the death of Amir Locke, who was shot by a Minneapolis SWAT team executing a no-knock warrant.

“And the situation of Amir Locke as we see the video and things play out, yeah I think there are folks raising their voices who weren’t there before,” Minnesota governor Tim Walz said.

According to Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott, no-knock warrants are used in specific cases and have to be approved by a judge before they are executed.

“The vast majority of search warrants are done by knock and announce and the no-knock warrants are definitely the exception and they are done in a way to minimize harm to anyone,” McDermott said.

In June 2020, no-knock warrants were banned in Louisville, Kentucky, in wake of the death of Breonna Taylor.

In Minnesota, certain requirements are needed to issue a no-knock warrant including: why the officers are seeking a no-knock entry, what investigative activities have taken place to support a no-knock search warrant and approval from a superior officer.

“It could be for that safety factor, again going back to if people think of a hostage situation if there was a shooting or whatnot, and they know someone is armed and dangerous they are going to make sure that nobody else is hurt potentially,” McDermott said.

McDermott also says a possible reason could also be for the potential destruction of evidence.

A Minneapolis SWAT team was executing a no-knock warrant on Wednesday morning; less than 10 seconds after officers entered the apartment, Amir Locke was shot multiple times.

He died at the hospital. Locke was not named in the warrant.

“If a judge does authorize a no-knock warrant, then the officers are required to constantly reassess that situation before they execute that warrant,” McDermott said.

After Locke’s death, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey placed a moratorium on no-knock warrants for the city.

“The preservation of life, period,” Frey said. That means the safety of the public. That means the safety of our officers, everyone. And it shouldn’t take a tragedy to bring us to this point.”

