Arrest made in Homicide linked to Amir Locke shooting

FILE - Authorities say a 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the homicide...
FILE - Authorities say a 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the homicide investigation that led police to shooting of Amir Locke while conducting a search warrant.(KEYC News Now)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities say a 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the homicide investigation that led police to shooting of Amir Locke while conducting a search warrant.

The St. Paul Police Department said Tuesday on Twitter that the teen was arrested Monday afternoon in the southeastern Minnesota city of Winona.

He was booked into the juvenile detention center on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 10 killing of Otis Elder.

The death of Locke, who was Black, has sparked protests and prompted an immediate reexamination of no-knock arrest warrants, with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey last week announcing a moratorium while the city brings in outside experts to study its policy.

