Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Blue Earth County distributing free N99 masks

Blue Earth County distributing free N99 masks
Blue Earth County distributing free N99 masks(KEYC)
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County is distributing free N99 masks at several locations across the county.

Blue Earth County Public Health received 5000 N99 masks as part of the state’s mask distribution strategy from the Biden Administration.

Residents can pick up masks at the Blue Earth County Government Center or any of the three Blue Earth County Library locations in Mankato, Mapleton and Lake Crystal.

”These masks offer a pretty high level of protection, helping to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 but helps people who have underlying health conditions or other similar situations just add another layer of protection in addition to vaccination,” said Kelley Haeder, Blue Earth County Public Health Supervisor.

Masks are available while supplies lasts.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on Minnesota lake
A Minnesota Republican Senator, John Jasinski of Faribault, was injured following a snowmobile...
Minnesota Senator injured in snowmobile crash
Jeremy Hunter, 42, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 83 in Waseca County when his vehicle left the...
Rollover crash on Hwy 83 in Waseca County
Pet grooming supplies at Fur's A Flyin' in Mankato, Minn.
Fur’s A Flyin’ sheds light on new pricing model that challenges industry norm

Latest News

Debris lies inside and around a damaged building Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Hartland, Minn....
Walz authorizes disaster assistance for 8 counties affected by Dec. 15 storm
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly press conference,...
House approves short-term bill averting federal shutdown
Minnesota Secretary of State visits North Mankato polling place during Nicollet County election
Minnesota Secretary of State visits North Mankato polling place during Nicollet County election
Minnesota State's Mackenzie Ward steps up to the pitching mound Saturday, Feb. 4, 2022, in...
No. 11 Mavericks hungry for a national title