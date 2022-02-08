Blue Earth County distributing free N99 masks

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County is distributing free N99 masks at several locations across the county.

Blue Earth County Public Health received 5000 N99 masks as part of the state’s mask distribution strategy from the Biden Administration.

Residents can pick up masks at the Blue Earth County Government Center or any of the three Blue Earth County Library locations in Mankato, Mapleton and Lake Crystal.

”These masks offer a pretty high level of protection, helping to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 but helps people who have underlying health conditions or other similar situations just add another layer of protection in addition to vaccination,” said Kelley Haeder, Blue Earth County Public Health Supervisor.

Masks are available while supplies lasts.

