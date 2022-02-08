Chickasaw County crash leaves one man dead

NASHUA, Iowa (KTTC) – One man is dead after a single-car crash in Chickasaw County.

It happened around 10:10 a.m. Monday morning on Iowa Highway 346 in Nashua.

Chickasaw County Fatal Crash (KTTC)

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Nicholas Dietz, 43, of Nashua, lost control of his car due to slick road conditions. The car rolled and landed on its roof.

Troopers said Dietz died at the scene. His passenger, Dee Dietz, 74, of Nashua, was hurt and taken to UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital.

The extent of the injuries is not known.

