Greenseam asks farmers to complete agriculture survey

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Greenseam is asking farmers and other related businesses to participate in their annual “State of Ag” survey.

The survey is meant to provide insight about the current state and future of food and agriculture across the state.

The focus is less on hard numbers and more on the perception and opinions of those involved in the industry.

Greenseam asks any businesses or individuals in the industry to complete the survey in order for the group and their partners to better understand ways they can help.

“We’re going to use the information from our organization to go ‘are we on the right path?’ But we’re also going to take the information and share it with our elected officials, we’re going to share it with other businesses, as it pertains to the talent side. What are companies doing to either keep talent or recruit talent or what are ne things they’re doing,” said Greenseam Director Sam Ziegler.

The completed “State of Ag” report will be released on March 22, which is National Ag Day.

To complete the survey, visit https://greenseam.org/survey/

