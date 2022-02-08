Your Photos
Gustavus’ Hanson to retire at end of season

Gustavus men’s basketball coach Mark Hanson is calling it a career and retiring at the end of the season.
By Mary Rominger
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Gustavus men’s basketball coach Mark Hanson is calling it a career and retiring at the end of the season.

The winningest coach in Gusties men’s basketball history started as the team’s head coach in 1990 after spending four years as an assistant and is 529-315 overall coming into Monday’s game against Augsburg.

Hanson helped guide Gustavus to 11 NCAA Tournament appearances, with six of those teams reaching the Sweet 16, and is highlighted by a national runner-up finish in the 2002-03 season.

Gustavus is planning to commemorate Hanson during his last regular season home game with the team against St. Scholastica on Feb. 12.

