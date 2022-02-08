Gustavus’ Hanson to retire at end of season

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Gustavus men’s basketball coach Mark Hanson is calling it a career and retiring at the end of the season.

The winningest coach in Gusties men’s basketball history started as the team’s head coach in 1990 after spending four years as an assistant and is 529-315 overall coming into Monday’s game against Augsburg.

.@Gustavus_MBB head coach Mark Hanson announced today that he will retire from coaching at the end of the season #GoGusties



Release: https://t.co/oM4HL60JL1 — Gustavus Athletics (@GustieAthletics) February 7, 2022

Hanson helped guide Gustavus to 11 NCAA Tournament appearances, with six of those teams reaching the Sweet 16, and is highlighted by a national runner-up finish in the 2002-03 season.

Gustavus is planning to commemorate Hanson during his last regular season home game with the team against St. Scholastica on Feb. 12.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.