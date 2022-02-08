Your Photos
Highway 169 Corridor Study moves forward

The Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization wraps up its Highway 169 Corridor Study and hands it off to cities and the state.
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization wraps up its Highway 169 Corridor Study and hands it off to cities and the state to determine the next steps and funding resources.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation partnered on the study of Highway 169 through Mankato, North Mankato and South Bend Township. The goal is to create a long-term vision for walking, biking, transit and driving.

The study looks at safety, intersections, traffic flow, pedestrian and bicyclist connections and alternative roadway designs to develop a long-term vision for future improvements.

”There are traffic safety issues, there are infrastructure condition issues that make it necessary for us to come together as a community and start to think about how do we want this corridor to develop as our region continues to grow and develop,” explained Charles Androsky, transportation planner at the Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization.

Different parts of the project will be spread out based on funding availability and cost-efficiency.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.


