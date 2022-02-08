Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Kiwanis Holiday Lights raises $81,000 for local non-profits

A holiday light array sits in storage in Mankato, Minn.
A holiday light array sits in storage in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Kiwanis Holiday Lights have released their final numbers for the 2021 season.

The effort raised $81-thousand for 60 local non-profit groups.

Volunteers collected over 12 tons of food for local food shelves and saw over 200-thousand people attend over the course of the season, averaging over 5-thousand visitors every day.

The numbers shatter previous years’ results, with the light show’s previous record raising $65-thousand.

“And it’s really cool to see that, when you do the collection and you go ‘wow, twelve tons of food.’ You know that’s, you look at the amount of semis we can fill with that, and then to be able to donate, you know, 81-thousand dollars to the non-profits that truly need it, and they put in the time down there and they help us out,” said Scott Wojcek of Kiwanis Holiday Lights.

With this last step of the 2021 season complete, Kiwanis Holiday Lights said they have already begun planning for the 2022 season.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
Christian Goyne-Yarns
Bond to be doubled for suspect in Milford, IA shooting
A Minnesota Republican Senator, John Jasinski of Faribault, was injured following a snowmobile...
Minnesota Senator injured in snowmobile crash
Jeremy Hunter, 42, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 83 in Waseca County when his vehicle left the...
Rollover crash on Hwy 83 in Waseca County
Pet grooming supplies at Fur's A Flyin' in Mankato, Minn.
Fur’s A Flyin’ sheds light on new pricing model that challenges industry norm

Latest News

Becky Brooks reflects on life after two near-death experiences
Lucky to be Alive: National cycling champion reflects on life after 2 near-death experiences
Lucky to be alive: National cycling champion reflects on life after 2 near-death experiences
Dodge County law enforcement welcomes home soldier
Dodge County law enforcement welcomes home soldier
BS: Arnolds Amusement Park
Siouxland Business Spotlight: Arnolds Amusement Park