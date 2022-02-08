Kiwanis Holiday Lights raises $81,000 for local non-profits

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Kiwanis Holiday Lights have released their final numbers for the 2021 season.

The effort raised $81-thousand for 60 local non-profit groups.

Volunteers collected over 12 tons of food for local food shelves and saw over 200-thousand people attend over the course of the season, averaging over 5-thousand visitors every day.

The numbers shatter previous years’ results, with the light show’s previous record raising $65-thousand.

“And it’s really cool to see that, when you do the collection and you go ‘wow, twelve tons of food.’ You know that’s, you look at the amount of semis we can fill with that, and then to be able to donate, you know, 81-thousand dollars to the non-profits that truly need it, and they put in the time down there and they help us out,” said Scott Wojcek of Kiwanis Holiday Lights.

With this last step of the 2021 season complete, Kiwanis Holiday Lights said they have already begun planning for the 2022 season.

