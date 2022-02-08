Lucky to be alive: National cycling champion reflects on life after 2 near-death experiences

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Becky Brooks is no stranger to defying the odds.

The Mankato resident is a two-time national cycling champion and young-adult novelist, with her books being available for purchase on Amazon.

She was working as an English professor last spring when she took on her biggest challenge yet.

“All of a sudden, I felt this pain in my chest,” Brooks described.

Brooks had an aortic dissection, a rare and extremely life-threatening condition.

“Blood enters into the wall of the aorta through its hair on the inside, and can pressurize it. If we do not get to the operating room in an expeditious manner, it could rupture and the patient expires,” explained Dr. John Stulak, a cardiac surgeon at Mayo Clinic.

Brooks was airlifted to Rochester for emergency surgery.

“We go through the breastbone, and we get them on the heart-lung machine as soon as we can, and at that point, we cool their body temperature down so cold that we have to stop all circulation for a short period of time to the body to replace that area that has torn,” Stulak recalled.

But this wasn’t the first time Brooks came face-to-face with death.

In 2015, she suffered a brain aneurysm.

“The number of people who survive brain aneurysms is not high either, I mean, a lot of people die before they get to the hospital. You can have surgery and still have a seizure or a stroke as a result,” Brooks added.

After beating two near-death experiences, Brooks feels lucky to be alive.

She had to give up competitive biking and retire from teaching, but she’s gained a new perspective on life.

“I simply look at the sky, and I’m still here on this side of the turf. I’m so glad,” Brooks stated.

Brooks is keeping busy with her other passion for writing. Her newest project: a memoir.

“There is not an hour, a waking hour, that I’m not grateful that I’m still here,” Brooks said.

Brooks’ story was also featured in the November 2021 edition of Mankato Magazine, which you can read here.

