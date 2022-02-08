Minnesota Secretary of State visits North Mankato polling place during Nicollet County election

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their vote in Nicollet County’s Special Primary Election.

“This is the primary for District Three County Commissioner. It involves Precincts One, Two and Three of the City of North Mankato,” North Mankato City Clerk April Van Genderen said.

“They’re very, very important when it comes to funding and taxation in the city, so you really want to know who’s representing you on the county board,” said voter and Head Election Judge for Precinct Three Gary Zellmer.

North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen is among candidates running for the position.

If elected, he would have to step down as mayor.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon also visited the North Mankato City Council Chambers polling place.

“I always make a point on these kinds of days to visit as many polling places as I can. I want to make it geographically diverse, Twin Cities area, outside of the Twin Cities area, so that I can get a flavor of how the voters are feeling and maybe even more importantly how the election administrators are doing,” Simon said.

Simon is up for reelection himself in the fall.

The special general election is April 12.

