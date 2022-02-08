Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Narcotics search warrant leads to arrest in Stewartville

Handcuffs generic
Handcuffs generic(WRDW)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – One man is in custody after a narcotics search warrant in Stewartville.

Around 10 a.m. Monday morning, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) deputies conducted a knock-and-announce warrant at a trailer home on Bluebird Terrace Northwest.

Stewartville Narcotics Search Warrant Arrest
Stewartville Narcotics Search Warrant Arrest(KTTC)

Once inside, they found 2.9 pounds of marijuana, other paraphernalia, ammunition, and a revolver that was stolen five years ago from Washington County, Illinois.

Videl Aknis, 29, a resident of the trailer home, was arrested. He faces felony charges of selling and possessing a controlled substance, as well as a stolen property charge, among others.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
A Minnesota Republican Senator, John Jasinski of Faribault, was injured following a snowmobile...
Minnesota Senator injured in snowmobile crash
Jeremy Hunter, 42, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 83 in Waseca County when his vehicle left the...
Rollover crash on Hwy 83 in Waseca County
Pet grooming supplies at Fur's A Flyin' in Mankato, Minn.
Fur’s A Flyin’ sheds light on new pricing model that challenges industry norm
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on Minnesota lake

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 10 VOD - Elks Inclusivity Bowling
KEYC News Now at 10 VOD - Elks Inclusivity Bowling
FILE - Minnesota’s poultry producers are monitoring cases of bird flu found in wild birds in...
Poultry producers wary of bird flu’s return to Minnesota
Fatal Crash
Chickasaw County crash leaves one man dead
Dodge Center Fire
Crews respond to house fire in Dodge Center