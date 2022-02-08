Narcotics search warrant leads to arrest in Stewartville

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – One man is in custody after a narcotics search warrant in Stewartville.

Around 10 a.m. Monday morning, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) deputies conducted a knock-and-announce warrant at a trailer home on Bluebird Terrace Northwest.

Stewartville Narcotics Search Warrant Arrest (KTTC)

Once inside, they found 2.9 pounds of marijuana, other paraphernalia, ammunition, and a revolver that was stolen five years ago from Washington County, Illinois.

Videl Aknis, 29, a resident of the trailer home, was arrested. He faces felony charges of selling and possessing a controlled substance, as well as a stolen property charge, among others.

