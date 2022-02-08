No. 11 Mavericks hungry for a national title

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A premature exit in last year’s NCAA Regional Championship sent the Mavericks to a long off-season wondering what could’ve been.

Lori Meyer: “Standing on the field down at UCO at the end of last season, watching another team hoist that championship, to go to that, adds a little more fuel to the fire. A little motivation throughout the summer and fall and this January and February, March season, coming in and really working out and knowing what we have to do,” head coach Lori Meyer said.

Veteran leadership is convinced this year’s group shows greater potential to hoist a national championship with 10 sophomores having played a full-conference and postseason schedule.

The purple and gold are led by All-American right-handed pitcher Mackenzie Ward who finished the 2021 season with a 0.90 ERA and a remarkable 319 strikeouts.

“Last year was a year I will definitely never forget, but I want a national title,” Ward stated. You know, I want it for the rest of my team too, because we can all share that. The personal stuff is great and it’s definitely something that I’m forever proud of, but a national championship is what I’m working toward.”

A pitcher like Ward is the type of ace it takes to win it all, similar to the season Coley Ries put together for the Mavericks’ 2017 national championship run.

Ward is one of three key players that came into the program one year after MSU’s title along with Hailey Forshee and Mankato native Torey Richards. The big three all feature plenty of experience in year five with the team.

“Those three young ladies really compliment one another really well. They are very team-oriented,” Meyer said. “They never get caught up like ‘Whose got what start, whose got this.’ We never even talk about that, we always talk about ‘Hey, we’re a pitching staff.’”

“Team chemistry has been awesome. I think this weekend we saw that any player in our lineup can step up and get a big hit for us, 1-9. Our pinch hitters did really good things. So I think when we’re clicking on all cylinders we’re going to be really dangerous in the postseason,” Richards said.

The 4-1 Mavericks put up 37 runs in their season-opening tournament. A refreshing stat line to back up a defense that boasted a .970 fielding percentage last year.

The journey is just beginning for MSU. The next challenge comes next weekend when the team travels to Kansas for some regional competition.

