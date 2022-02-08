North Mankato Police warn of new scam

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The North Mankato Police Department is warning residents about a new phone scam.

Over the weekend, the department received a call regarding someone impersonating a Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office Investigator.

The resident reported getting a phone call from someone using the name of a real Nicollet County investigator, who claimed that the person missed a grand jury assignment and was facing either a $2,000 fine or jail time.

“But if you get that type of phone call, and you’re told that you are in trouble or that somebody you love is in trouble, and that is followed up immediately with a request to send us money or send us gift cards, it is one-hundred percent of the time a scam,” North Mankato Police Chief Ross Gullickson explained.

North Mankato Police said that they will never directly ask for money over the phone and to call the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 931-1570 if you receive a phone call that seems suspicious.

