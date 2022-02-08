Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk

FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors Dec. 13, 2017, in Seoul,...
FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors Dec. 13, 2017, in Seoul, South Korea, top, and Hyundai logo April 15, 2018, in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo., bottom. Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 485,000 vehicles in the U.S., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, to park them outdoors because they can catch fire.(Uncredited | AP Photo, File)
By TOM KRISHER
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 485,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outdoors because they can catch fire.

The recalls from the two Korean automakers are another in a long string of fire and engine problems that have dogged the companies for the past six years.

This time the problem is contamination in the antilock brake control module that can cause an electrical short.

Affected are certain Kia Sportage SUVs from 2014 through 2016, and the 2016 through 2018 K900 sedan. Recalled Hyundais include certain 2016 through 2018 Santa Fe SUVs, 2017 and 2018 Santa Fe Sports, the 2019 Santa Fe XL and 2014 and 2015 Tucson SUVs.

Dealers will replace a fuse.

In addition, Hyundai dealers will inspect the control modules and replace them if needed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
A Minnesota Republican Senator, John Jasinski of Faribault, was injured following a snowmobile...
Minnesota Senator injured in snowmobile crash
Jeremy Hunter, 42, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 83 in Waseca County when his vehicle left the...
Rollover crash on Hwy 83 in Waseca County
Pet grooming supplies at Fur's A Flyin' in Mankato, Minn.
Fur’s A Flyin’ sheds light on new pricing model that challenges industry norm
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on Minnesota lake

Latest News

Prosecutors critical of Missouri self-defense bill
FILE - Peloton CEO John Foley celebrates at the Nasdaq MarketSite before the opening bell and...
Peloton co-founder steps down after rough ride
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2019, file photo, an Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards...
Oscar nominations announcement begins; ‘Dune,’ ‘Power of the Dog’ poised for nomination hauls
Signs are displayed at a tent during a health event on June 26, 2021, in Charleston, W.Va....
Report: New strategy for opioids and a Cabinet-level leader
FILE - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sits in St. Peter's Basilica as he attends the ceremony...
Retired pope asks pardon for response to sex abuse cases, admits no wrongdoing