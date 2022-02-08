Poultry producers wary of bird flu’s return to Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s poultry producers are monitoring cases of bird flu found in wild birds in other parts of the United States and Canada.

A state veterinarian says it’s an early warning for producers in Minnesota ahead of the spring waterfowl migration.

Minnesota Board of Animal Health senior veterinarian Shauna Voss says it’s just a matter of time before the virus arrives in Minnesota.

According to the state Agriculture Department, Minnesota has about 550 commercial turkey operations and more than 3,000 poultry farms.

In a 2015 outbreak of avian influenza, about 9 million birds in Minnesota and 50 million across the country where killed by the virus, or euthanized in an effort to slow the spread of the disease.

