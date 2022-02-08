Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on Minnesota lake

It’s an ‘Xanthic Crappie’ similar to albino animals this breed has some extra pigment and flash
It’s an ‘Xanthic Crappie’ similar to albino animals this breed has some extra pigment and flash
It’s an ‘Xanthic Crappie’ similar to albino animals this breed has some extra pigment and flash(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - I’ve been an angler since the younger days of a child with my father,” angler, Rick Konakowitz said.

Rick Konakowitz has been ice fishing for over 25 years last week, he caught something that he has never even seen before. A golden crappie on Clear Lake, near New Ulm.

“My first impression was that I thought that it was a little bit darker then I thought maybe it was a sunfish, but then I got it out of the hole and thought what the heck is this,” Konakowitz explained.

Konakowitz couldn’t believe his eyes when he pulled out his once-in-a-lifetime catch that he plans to display.

“I’ve never heard of anything like that so.”

He and his fiancée Tammy Wendland were as equally shocked by the amount of people who have reached out to them

“It was mostly the replies that I got was, ‘oh my gosh this is a rare fish and you should really hold onto that,” angler, Tammy Wendland stated.

“Got replies from Kansas City and from California already on this thing. I was like wow I didn’t expect it to grow like that,” Konakowitz said.

Fish geneticist for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Loren Miller, says this breed of fish isn’t something you see every day.

“They are kind of rare mutations so you have to have a couple of parents carrying them so they can produce them. Then they glow so obviously out in the wild there are a lot of big fish out there waiting to eat them so it is a surprise that many at all would make it to get that large that old.”

It’s an ‘Xanthic Crappie’ similar to albino animals this breed has some extra pigment and flash.

Miller says this might not be the last time we see this golden crappie around southern Minnesota.

“This fish probably had numerous brothers and sisters that were yellow, but were died or were eaten at a young age. So, none of them make it behind so it means those genes are in that lake too. Which means another one could show up at another time down the line.”

Konakowitz hopes his story resonates with those who are the future of fishing.

“I hope it inspires kids to come out and try fishing and maybe they willl get their chance to get something like that.”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
Christian Goyne-Yarns
Bond to be doubled for suspect in Milford, IA shooting
A Minnesota Republican Senator, John Jasinski of Faribault, was injured following a snowmobile...
Minnesota Senator injured in snowmobile crash
Jeremy Hunter, 42, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 83 in Waseca County when his vehicle left the...
Rollover crash on Hwy 83 in Waseca County
Pet grooming supplies at Fur's A Flyin' in Mankato, Minn.
Fur’s A Flyin’ sheds light on new pricing model that challenges industry norm

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 10 VOD
1040 Tax Form and Earned Income Tax Credit
What to know about the COVID-related tax changes
What to know about the COVID-related tax changes
FILE — Gustavus head coach Mark Hanson speaks to his team during a timeout in this undated file...
Gustavus’ Hanson to retire at end of season