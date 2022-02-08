What to know about the COVID-related tax changes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — We’re now two weeks into the 2021 tax filing season.

Some of this year’s changes are the results of the stimulus funds and other benefits Americans received last year.

The IRS says that the costs of personal protective equipment, such as masks and hand sanitizer, are eligible medical expenses that could be reimbursed.

“If you are getting letters from the IRS about the money you received, keep them, bring them in. you should get a letter saying how much stimulus you received. I think the IRS is calling it ‘economic impact’ for the $1,400 that everyone received last March because if you didn’t receive them you are eligible to put in this year’s tax return,” explained Glenice Karnes, co-owner at K&K Payroll and Tax.

When filing tax returns, many families will have to claim the other half of their child tax credit.

“The Child Tax Credit over the summer, that started in July. They were paying $250-$300 per child, depending on their age. That was an advance from your Child Tax Credit for this year, so it needs to be reported,” Karnes added.

The deadline to file your tax returns is April 18.

