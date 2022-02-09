Your Photos
9 more COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota; Active cases fall below 20,000

covid vaccine medical lab
covid vaccine medical lab(North Dakota Department of Health)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While the state’s active coronavirus case counts continue to decline, South Dakota health officials are continuing to report multiple COVID-19 deaths per day.

The Department of Health on Wednesday reported nine additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s total to 2,706. Of the latest victims, one was in their 60s, two in their 70s, and six over age 80.

The state saw 670 new cases Wednesday, though active cases fell by over 3,000 to 17,583. This is the state’s lowest active infection count in a month.

Current hospitalizations remained flat at 312. This number has also trended downward in recent weeks, but it remained unchanged Wednesday.

Health officials say 70% of eligible South Dakotans have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose. Just under 58% are fully vaccinated, while 31.2% have received a booster dose. All three of these numbers are several percentage points below the national averages, according to CDC data.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

