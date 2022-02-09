Your Photos
Brooks & Dunn, Nelly to perform at 2022 Iowa State Fair

Organizers with the Iowa State Fair on Wednesday announced two additions to the 2022 Grandstand lineup.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Country duo Brooks & Dunn will perform with special guest Alex Miller on August 12.

Nelly, with special guest Ginuwine, will perform on August 13.

Tickets go on sale for both acts at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Organizers with the State Fair have already announced Skillet, John Crist, Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood are among this year’s Grandstand lineup.

For more information, click here.

