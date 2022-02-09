Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Criminal complaint from inmate escape tells harrowing tale of hostage situation with a mother and her children

Tyler Glen Deemer (Linn Co. Jail)
Tyler Glen Deemer (Linn Co. Jail)(COURTESY PHOTO)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a criminal complaint from state attorneys, the new charges filed against inmate Tyler Glen Deemer paint a scary picture of a hostage situation occurring shortly after his escape.

On Tuesday, Deemer was being transported by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office to a medical appointment when he pushed the squad car door into the deputy, stunning him and knocking him backwards. Deemer then ran to a residence on the southeast side of Cedar Rapids where he entered and remained without permission.

Deemer obtained a knife from the residence and used it to order a mom, her 15-year-old daughter, and her 10-year-old son into the laundry room.

The mother indicated to police being in fear for her life and safety, and that Deemer indicated to her that he had nothing to lose.

Deemer controlled their movements so they would not leave, changed into the husband of the household’s clothes, and demanded drugs and a gun from the victims.

He then forced the mother to call 911 to report an inmate being sighted at a different location in order to direct law-enforcement away from his location and give him more time.

Deemer stole between $750 and $1500 worth of personal property from the residence before stealing the victim’s car and leaving.

Deemer ran the car into a ditch and was ultimately apprehended.

Police have listed a multitude of new charges in regards to yesterday’s event.

Deemer is charged with:

  • Robbery in the First Degree
  • Burglary in the First Degree
  • 3 counts of Kidnapping in the Second Degree
  • Theft in the Second Degree
  • Assault while Participating in a felony
  • Escape
  • Theft in the Third Degree
  • 3 counts of False Imprisonment
  • Assault on a Peace Officer
  • Interference with Official Acts

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on Minnesota lake
A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
The emblem of the North Mankato Police hanging on the wall in the police annex in North...
North Mankato Police warn of new scam
Starting next week, face masks will be optional for all Mankato Area Public School students.
Mankato Area Public Schools switching face mask policy to ‘recommended’
Mankato Travel Center opens for business
Mankato Travel Center opens for business

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Toxicologist testifies that drugs did not kill George Floyd
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds issue hundreds of “cease and desist” letters over unproven COVID treatment claims
Mankato Riverblenders offer digital Valentines
Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds Issue Hundreds of “Cease and Desist” Letters Over Unproven COVID Treatment