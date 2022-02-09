Your Photos
DEA warns of counterfeit pills being sold through social media

Authentic(on the left) vs Counterfeit(on the right) OxyContin (CREDIT: DEA)
Authentic(on the left) vs Counterfeit(on the right) OxyContin (CREDIT: DEA)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - The DEA is reporting potentially lethal fake medications are being sold through social media sites including Snapchat, Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, TikTok, and Youtube.

Authorities warn that the counterfeit pills are almost identical to prescription medications such as Oxycontin, Percocet, Vicodin, Xanax, Adderall, and others but often contain lethal amounts of fentanyl and/or methamphetamine.

Fentanyl is an extremely potent synthetic opioid and is a heavy contributor to the rise of overdose fatalities in the U.S.

“The only safe medications are those obtained through a prescription from a trusted health care professional and dispensed through a licensed pharmacist,” said Susan Mahaney, Prevention Specialist at Unified Community Services. “Parents can protect their children by learning more, presenting the facts, and monitoring social media and incoming mail. If something looks suspicious, contact law enforcement.”

For more information and to see more side by side comparisons, visit https://www.dea.gov/onepill

