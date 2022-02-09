Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

DFL House proposes no-knock warrant ban: GOP House is not completely on board

By Carli Petrus
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – During a press conference Tuesday, the DFL House is pushing tougher restrictions on no-knock warrants in Minnesota. Just yesterday, the party was looking to ban the tactic all together.

This comes after a predawn, no-knock warrant, carried out by the Minneapolis Police Department, killed Amir Locke last week. He was armed but was not the target of the raid.

Now, lawmakers in Minnesota are trying to make sure something like this never happens again.

“We have an opportunity to show that we can reform no-knock warrants. That we can restrict them and limit them in a way that can help keep Minnesotans safe and avoid this dangerous practice,” Majority Leader Rep. Ryan Winkler.

Locke’s family is also backing the proposed bill.

“We don’t want another Amir Locke. We don’t want a Breonna Taylor and we don’t want a child to be a victim of a botched no-knock warrant in the state of Minnesota,” said Locke’s cousin Nneka Constantino.

The GOP Senate is not ready to completely ban the law enforcement tactic.

“I’m very skeptical about taking away any legitimate tool from police officers who are often going into dangerous life or death situations,” said Sen. Carla Nelson.

It is clear this is not a partisan issue though, with both sides wanting to pass some type of reformation bill.

Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller released the following statement saying,

“Feedback from the community and from law enforcement will be an integral part of this conversation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. It is imperative to have proper policies in place to protect the public and law enforcement.”

“We will do our best to make sure this is the last time this happens in Minnesota,” said Winkler.

Here in Rochester, no-knock warrants are very uncommon according to the Rochester Police Department.

In fact, RPD estimates it has not carried out any no-knock search warrants in more than five years. It began tracking search warrant data in July of 2020.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on Minnesota lake
A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
The emblem of the North Mankato Police hanging on the wall in the police annex in North...
North Mankato Police warn of new scam
Starting next week, face masks will be optional for all Mankato Area Public School students.
Mankato Area Public Schools switching face mask policy to ‘recommended’
Mankato Travel Center opens for business
Mankato Travel Center opens for business

Latest News

Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds issue hundreds of “cease and desist” letters over unproven COVID treatment claims
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Toxicologist testifies that drugs did not kill George Floyd
Mankato Riverblenders offer digital Valentines
Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds Issue Hundreds of “Cease and Desist” Letters Over Unproven COVID Treatment
Cameras in Special Education Classrooms
Reports: Bill that would’ve put live cameras in Iowa classrooms dies