DFL House proposes no-knock warrant ban: GOP House is not completely on board

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – During a press conference Tuesday, the DFL House is pushing tougher restrictions on no-knock warrants in Minnesota. Just yesterday, the party was looking to ban the tactic all together.

This comes after a predawn, no-knock warrant, carried out by the Minneapolis Police Department, killed Amir Locke last week. He was armed but was not the target of the raid.

Now, lawmakers in Minnesota are trying to make sure something like this never happens again.

“We have an opportunity to show that we can reform no-knock warrants. That we can restrict them and limit them in a way that can help keep Minnesotans safe and avoid this dangerous practice,” Majority Leader Rep. Ryan Winkler.

Locke’s family is also backing the proposed bill.

“We don’t want another Amir Locke. We don’t want a Breonna Taylor and we don’t want a child to be a victim of a botched no-knock warrant in the state of Minnesota,” said Locke’s cousin Nneka Constantino.

The GOP Senate is not ready to completely ban the law enforcement tactic.

“I’m very skeptical about taking away any legitimate tool from police officers who are often going into dangerous life or death situations,” said Sen. Carla Nelson.

It is clear this is not a partisan issue though, with both sides wanting to pass some type of reformation bill.

Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller released the following statement saying,

“Feedback from the community and from law enforcement will be an integral part of this conversation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. It is imperative to have proper policies in place to protect the public and law enforcement.”

“We will do our best to make sure this is the last time this happens in Minnesota,” said Winkler.

Here in Rochester, no-knock warrants are very uncommon according to the Rochester Police Department.

In fact, RPD estimates it has not carried out any no-knock search warrants in more than five years. It began tracking search warrant data in July of 2020.

