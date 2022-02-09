Downtown Mankato sculpture completed for Indigenous Art Festival

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Last December, artist Heather Friedli was invited to come to Mankato to build a snow sculpture for the Indigenous Art Festival.

It took them about 32 hours to complete it, and the main goal was to honor the Indigenous culture.

“Going into it, we recognize that Mankato has a long and so a tragic history with native people because of the Dakota 38 hanging, and that was pretty much at the forefront of our minds,” Friedli said. “Creating an indigenous art piece that is about healing, in a space that has brought so much destruction to our people.”

The size of the sculpture is impressive, but the message it carries is even more remarkable. On the back of the sculpture, the words “to all our stolen sisters” are a reminder of the missing and murdered Indigenous women.

”We wanted to give strength to those families and to the people who are missing, and hopefully draw people home and bring people to the community,” Friedli added.

The goal of the movement is to encourage communities to remember the victims and increase awareness on the issue.

”Hear people, and let them feel hurt, and it gives them that outlet. It gives them a place to bring those feelings to feel like the conversation is being had,” sculptor Kelly Thune said.

The sculpture is located at the HUB in Old Town Mankato and is open for everyone to see, while the weather allows it.

