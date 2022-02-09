Your Photos
Fatal accident at 3M plant in Alexandria investigated

Authorities in Alexandria say a female 3M employee got caught in some machinery Tuesday during...
Authorities in Alexandria say a female 3M employee got caught in some machinery Tuesday during an overnight shift.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KEYC) - An investigation is underway into a fatal accident at a 3M plant in western Minnesota.

Authorities in Alexandria say a female employee got caught in some machinery Tuesday during an overnight shift.

The Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration is trying to determine how the worker became trapped.

A statement from company officials at 3M’s headquarters in Maplewood said emergency response protocols were enacted in response to the incident, and the local police and fire departments and OSHA were notified.

The worker’s identity has not been released.

