FLOTUS to visit University of Minnesota

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - First Lady Jill Biden will be landing in Minneapolis shortly.

The first lady will be joined by Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra today as they meet local leaders for a private visit at the University of Minnesota.

According to the Office of the First Lady, Dr. Biden will highlight what the administration calls “investments” in child care.

State and local leaders, including Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz, will meet the two and host a listening session at the U of M around 1 p.m.

We have a reporter covering the First Lady’s visit and will have the full story tonight on KEYC News Now.

