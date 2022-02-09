Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Former teen ‘American Idol’ contestant charged with DUI after deadly crash

Troopers say 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy drove a truck onto a private driveway Tuesday afternoon...
Troopers say 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy drove a truck onto a private driveway Tuesday afternoon and crashed into a building.(Spartanburg Sheriff's Office)
By WHNS staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – State troopers in South Carolina charged a former “American Idol” contestant with driving under the influence after a fatal crash.

Troopers say 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy drove a truck onto a private driveway Tuesday afternoon and crashed into a building, according to WHNS.

Larry Duane Parris, 54, was inside the building and was hit by the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Kennedy is a country singer from Roebuck. He competed on “American Idol” in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on Minnesota lake
A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
The emblem of the North Mankato Police hanging on the wall in the police annex in North...
North Mankato Police warn of new scam
Mary Margaret Kreuper, 80, admitted stealing the money from 2008 to 2018 while she was...
Nun, 80, gets prison for $835,000 school theft to pay for gambling
Handcuffs generic
Narcotics search warrant leads to arrest in Stewartville

Latest News

FILE - U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson, who is overseeing the federal trial of three former...
Juror dismissed in former officers’ trial
Sotheby’s is auctioning off a black diamond.
555.55-carat black diamond believed to be from space is on sale
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
1 juror dismissed from federal trial in George Floyd killing
The move comes as deaths from COVID-19 remain high but new cases across the country have dropped.
Locals weigh school mask rules as statewide mandates end
This photo combo shows from top left, Kaleb Franks, Brandon Caserta, Adam Dean Fox, and bottom...
2nd man pleads guilty in alleged 2020 plot to kidnap Whitmer