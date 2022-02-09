Gov. Walz provides disaster assistance in December storms

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Gov. Tim Walz authorized disaster assistance for eight Southern Minnesota Counties that were impacted by the Dec. 15 storms.

Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Steele and Wabasha are the eight counties.

25,000 people within those counties were impacted.

“The state will cover 75% of the eligible costs from the Disaster Assistance Contingency Account, with local governments covering the remaining 25 percent,” the press release said.

The governor’s office said the state Department of Public Safety Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will work with counties on fund distribution.

One Oronoco-based energy company plans to receive some funds.

“We had about 11 thousand members out of power,” said Mike Henke, People’s Energy Cooperative, President and CEO.“And some of those were without power for up to 40 hours.”

He said the company serves six of the eight counties that can receive state assistance. His company is still feeling the impact of the storm damage.

“We’ve incurred a bunch of costs about $400,000 cost to restore power. And we still have quite a few repairs to be done, and we have 400 polls to either replace or to strengthen,” Henke said.

He said if the state helps cover 75% of that cost, it helps customers as well.

“That would save the members of having to foot that bill through rates or some other way at some other point and time,” Henke said.

In the press release, Walz said.

“When disaster strikes, Minnesotans stand ready to help their neighbors,” said Governor Walz. “We will work closely with these counties to ensure they have the resources and support they need to recover in the wake of these storms.”

According to the National Weather Service 94 tornadoes formed in the Midwest. In Minnesota, there were 22 tornadoes.

