Highway 169 Corridor Study update

They are in phase three which is develop recommendations and implement a plan with city councils and county boards(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Some big changes could be coming to Mankato roads in the next five to seven years.

Mankato/North Mankato Planning Organization, the cities of Mankato and North Mankato and MnDOT are preparing for the Highway 169 Corridor Study.

“Right now we show it approximately going from Riverfront Drive up to Lake Street, but we know there are three pretty major bridges along that corridor. So, they are going to have to be addressed,” MnDOT District 7 Planning Director, Allis Ronda stated.

“Heading into the study, we are most concerned about the access at Webster Avenue that we need it to be a full access intersection,” City of North Mankato Community Development Director, Michael Fischer said. “The study sets the framework for the future of 169 and this was a partnership between the two cities, the two counties and MNDOT and came to a contentious on what that framework is,” Fisher added.

They are in phase three which is develop recommendations and implement a plan with city councils and county boards.

“The draft report will be reviewed by our city council likely at a work session coming up in the next month or so,” Fischer explained.

The involved parties are looking at putting roundabouts at Highway 14/169 interchange, the big topic of debate is whether there is enough funding for all this construction.

“We know we are looking at about a five million dollar reduction per year in these outer chip years, in these planned years. Right off the bat, we are looking at a 30 million dollar reduction based on what we had last year. So, now we have to go back to the table and say what can we really keep in here, what is going to have to be moved,” Ronda said.

