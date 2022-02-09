Your Photos
Iowa plans to evict park rangers from state-owned homes

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a department/agency that is charged with maintaining state parks and forests, protecting the environment of Iowa, and managing energy, fish, wildlife, land resources, and water resources of Iowa.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources plans to evict more than two dozen park rangers and other state parks workers from government-owned houses, citing the estimated $1 million expense of needed renovations and maintenance of the homes.

The Gazette reports the agency has determined that of the 26 houses on state park grounds, it would cost $341,000 to get them up to code and another $556,000 for maintenance such as replacing windows, roofs and central air and heating systems.

It would need another $100,000 per year for ongoing maintenance. But critics of the plan say moving rangers out the parks, where they live rent-free, would mean the public would have to wait longer for help in an emergency.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

