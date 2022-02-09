Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Iowa professor: No-knock warrants dangerous but rare in Iowa

(Gray TV)
By WOI
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Calls to ban no-knock warrants have gained strength in Iowa.

Drake University Professor Robert Rigg, the director of the school’s criminal and defense law program, said no-knock warrants are high risk and low reward.

“I think it’s inherently dangerous,” Rigg said. “The danger outweighs any value you’re going to get in terms of apprehension of suspects and collection of evidence.”

Rigg said these warrants are extremely rare in Iowa.

He also noted the circumstances which permit them typically stem from concerns about officers’ safety or protection of evidence.

Copyright 2022 WOI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on Minnesota lake
A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
The emblem of the North Mankato Police hanging on the wall in the police annex in North...
North Mankato Police warn of new scam
Starting next week, face masks will be optional for all Mankato Area Public School students.
Mankato Area Public Schools switching face mask policy to ‘recommended’
Mankato Travel Center opens for business
Mankato Travel Center opens for business

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Toxicologist testifies that drugs did not kill George Floyd
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds issue hundreds of “cease and desist” letters over unproven COVID treatment claims
Mankato Riverblenders offer digital Valentines
Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds Issue Hundreds of “Cease and Desist” Letters Over Unproven COVID Treatment