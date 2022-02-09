Your Photos
Journalists settle suit over mistreatment covering protests

FILE - In this May 30, 2020, file photo, Minnesota State Police officers approach a crowd of...
FILE - In this May 30, 2020, file photo, Minnesota State Police officers approach a crowd of protesters in Minneapolis. The Minnesota State Patrol purged e-mails and texts messages immediately after their response to protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death last summer, according to court testimony in a lawsuit that alleges the State Patrol targeted journalists during the unrest.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The state of Minnesota has agreed to pay $825,000 and change several policies to settle a lawsuit brought by journalists who say they were hurt or harassed while covering protests over the police killings of George Floyd and Daunte Wright.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota and the state’s Department of Public Safety announced the settlement Tuesday.

It prohibits the Minnesota State Patrol from attacking journalists, arresting or threatening to arrest them, ordering them to disperse, seizing their equipment and more.

It also calls for an independent review of all complaints alleging mistreatment of the media covering those protests, and issuing body-worn cameras to all troopers by June.

